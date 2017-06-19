The White House will address the issue of the existence of any possible recordings between President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey “probably” this week, press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday. Spicer’s comments echo those by Jay Sekulow, one of Trump’s attorneys, over the weekend. Trump raised the possibility of tapes existing in a tweet directed at Comey in early June, after firing him. Comey has said, “Lordy, I hope there are tapes.”

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.