President Donald Trump is pressuring wavering senators to back a Republican bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law. But a top aide says he is holding open a repeal-only option if Republicans can’t reach agreement over the July 4 recess.

Marc Short, the White House’s legislative director, said Trump was making weekend calls and believed senators were “getting close” on passing a bill. But Short maintained that Trump continues to believe that repeal-only legislation should also be considered.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has dismissed the suggestion. He has said if Republicans don’t reach agreement, he will have to turn to Democrats for help.