The vice chairman of a vote integrity commission set up by the White House blasted the dozens of states that refused to comply with requests to hand over voter registration information.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R) noted Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s (D) refusal, citing how prosecutors offered a plea deal to a young man convicted of registering several dead people to vote.

A majority of states refused requests from the commission to submit voter rolls so they can be checked against federal databases.

Kobach told the Washington Times that he was especially perplexed at McAuliffe’s refusal to comply.

“I have no intention of honoring this request. Virginia conducts fair, honest and democratic elections and there is no evidence of significant voter fraud in Virginia,” McAuliffe said.

Gov statement on request from @realDonaldTrump elections commission: pic.twitter.com/xkmCs2IbBP — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) June 29, 2017

But, Kobach pointed to the case of Andrew Spieles, a student at James Madison University, who was sentenced to 100 to 120 days in jail for filing several fraudulent voter registration applications.

According to WTVR, the Harrisonburg man filed 18 suspicious forms – some using the names of deceased people – and secured a plea deal in court.

A spokesperson for U.S. Attorney Rick Mountcastle said Spieles used a Virginia Democratic Party computer system to enter information for voter applications.

The local registrar’s office later flagged an entry because they recognized it as that of the late father of a judge in nearby Rockingham County.

Kobach said McAuliffe’s refusal was questionable because Spieles’ case was decided within the past month.

“It’s idiotic. These states make the information available to the public, but they don’t want a presidential commission to take a serious look at it?” Kobach said of McAuliffe and the other governors who have refused.

