The White House on Friday said it will not release visitor logs. “Given the grave national security risks and privacy concerns of the hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, the White House Office will disclose Secret Service logs as outlined under the Freedom of Information Act, a position the Obama White House successfully defended in federal court,” said Mike Dubke, the communications director, in a statement. The Obama White House had published visitor logs, though the White House counsel could redact entries including visits from friends.

