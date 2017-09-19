White man accused of killing 2 black men, firing on family

A 23-year-old white man was arrested Tuesday and accused of killing two black men and firing on a black family, authorities said.

Still, authorities were reluctant to definitively say at a news conference that the attacks were racially motivated.

Kenneth James Gleason was led away from the police department in handcuffs just before authorities there held a news conference to announce that he would be charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths last week of a homeless man and a dishwasher who was walking to work.

“I feel confident that this killer would have killed again,” interim Police Chief Jonny Dunnam said.