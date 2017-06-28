White Sox activate Rodon from DL

CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago White Sox have activated left-hander Carlos Rodon in time for Wednesday’s start against the New York Yankees.

Penciled in as the No. 2 starter behind Jose Quintana, Rodon has been sidelined all season because of bursitis in his left biceps.

Reliever Zach Putnam – recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery – was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday to make room for Rodon on the 40-man roster. Chicago also optioned right-hander Juan Minaya to Triple-A Charlotte following Tuesday’s game to create an opening on the active roster.

