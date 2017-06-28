White Sox aim for second win in row vs. Yankees (Jun 28, 2017)

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox will look to build off the excitement of a comeback, walk-off win, while the New York Yankees hope to quickly get over a brutal performance by their bullpen when the teams meet again Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

For the second game in a row, the Yankees’ relievers struggled, but on Tuesday, it resulted in a loss.

Domingo German, Tyler Clippard and Dellin Betances combined to walk six batters and hit another in the final two innings. Jose Abreu’s two-out, two-run single of Betances in the ninth proved to be the game-winner as the White Sox posted a 4-3 victory.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria had his players get to the ballpark later than usual for the Tuesday game, and the club snapped a four-game losing streak. He may try the same tactic on Wednesday when he gets one of his starting pitchers back in the rotation.

Carlos Rodon will make his first start of the 2017 season for the White Sox. The southpaw has been out all season due to left biceps bursitis.

“It’s good to be back here with the boys,” Rodon said prior to the Tuesday game. “I know it’s a job, but it’s fun to be with my teammates.”

Rodon got roughed up on a rehab assignment, posting a combined 10.06 ERA in one start for Class A Winston-Salem and three starts for Triple-A Charlotte.

“I know it’s hard to say as a competitor, you’re trying to get ready,” he said. “I’d like to maybe give myself one rehab start to get that stuff there. All the starts, I’m trying to compete, they just whooped my butt, that’s it.”

Rodon did say Sunday that he felt “pretty good” after his final rehab outing, last Friday for Charlotte, even though he allowed eight runs (seven earned) in 4 1/3 innings.

“Everything was pretty much there,” he said. “Slider was back. Velocity came up, and a couple of changeups were good.”

The Yankees will be a tough first outing for Rodon. He is 1-2 with a 9.64 ERA in three career starts vs. New York.

Masahiro Tanaka (5-7, 5.74 ERA) will try to stay in a groove for the Yankees after arguably his best start of the season. He shut out the Texas Rangers over eight innings on Friday while striking out nine. In five of his 15 starts this year, Tanaka allowed one run or none, but he also yielded at least five earned runs six times.

On April 19, Tanaka faced the White Sox and allowed one earned run in seven innings while striking out six to get the win at Yankee Stadium. He is 3-0 lifetime vs. the White Sox.

The Yankees will be without second baseman Starlin Castro, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday. They also likely won’t have outfielder Matt Holliday in the lineup. The veteran has missed three games in a row with an unknown illness. Manager Joe Girardi said Holliday’s blood work came back fine but that the veteran feels as if the energy has been “zapped” out of him.

“I think if it doesn’t clear up fairly soon, it’s possible that you send him back to New York to be further evaluated, to see what’s going on,” Girardi said.

