White Sox May Target Cuban Prospect Luis Robert

Luis Robert is the latest prospect to defect from Cuba and the Chicago White Sox could be a landing spot. Robert, an outfielder, is one of the top five players in his country. Ben Badler of Baseball America reports the White Sox may be one of many teams in the hunt for the 19-year-old’s services. But it will likely depend on when he is available.

The White Sox have had success before in signing Cuban players. Alexei Ramirez and Jose Abreu come to mind when you think about guys this team has signed. However, Robert would be a solid pickup for this team. Badler writes he is a talented outfielder, with enough speed to play center field. He has raw power and if he fills out, could end up occupying a corner spot.

At 19, it’s fair to say he may need some time before he makes his way to the majors. However, he has played well in Cuba and has been on scout’s radar since he was 15. A guy like Robert is exactly the type of player the White Sox should be interested in. He is a young talent, who may need time to develop. That wouldn’t be a problem due to the fact they are currently rebuilding. If he takes two or three seasons to develop, that would put him in line with the rest of this team’s top prospects.

In order for this team to make a play on Robert, they may hope he’s not eligible to sign until after June 15. Under Major League Baseball’s new collective bargaining agreement and the changes made to he international signings, several teams would be eliminated from contention. Because the White Sox haven’t gone over their allotment yet, they could still remain in play for Robert’s services.

The timeline is going to be the most important thing. Robert must first establish residency in a different country. Then the commissioner’s office must clear him to sign. Once that happens teams can begin to negotiate with him. This offseason has been great for the South Siders. Robert would definitely fill a need in the outfield and add another talented player for the future. The future already looks bright for this team and signing Robert could help make it even brighter.

