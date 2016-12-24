White Sox: Should David Robertson Be Traded to The Mets?

White Sox closer David Robertson hasn’t been rumored to be targeted by Mets, but would a trade with New York work for the South Siders? Mets will be without their closer to start next season.

The Chicago White Sox could have an ideal trading partner for closer David Robertson in the New York Mets. With the Mets losing its current closer Jeurys Familia to suspension to start next season, the White Sox could trade Robertson to New York.

According to Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News, the Mets haven’t privately ruled out targeting Robertson in a traded. With current premier closers off the market in Aroldis Chapman, Mark Melancon and Kenley Jensen, Robertson is a solid trade candidate this offseason.

Ackert mentioned in her mailbag with Mets fans that the White Sox would most likely seek a return including Michael Conforto in exchange for Robertson. However, the White Sox were shopping Robertson before the trading deadline, but they weren’t seeking looking for top prospects in return. Although the White Sox could trade Robertson, the Mets haven’t made any serious inquiry to the team about him according to Ackert.

Robertson is an interesting trade candidate as he has been a solid closer throughout his career, but he hasn’t been as dominant as some of the more elite closers in MLB. If the White Sox are able to trade Robertson this offseason, it could present an interesting dilemma on who will become the closer for 2017.

The White Sox don’t have to trade Robertson this offseason, but if they did, the Mets could be an intriguing trading partner for the South Siders. If the White Sox are able to trade Robertson along with his remaining $25 million salary, they will be able to create more payroll flexibility. The White Sox can also keep Robertson, and hope his value increases over next season before attempting to trade him before the trading deadline.

