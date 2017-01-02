White Sox: Why a Reunion With Trayce Thompson Makes Sense

The White Sox don’t have a future right fielder, while Trayce Thompson doesn’t have much of a future as a Dodgers right fielder, making a reunion much needed.

In the 2015 season in which Trayce Thompson debuted in for the Chicago White Sox, he quickly became a fan favorite. He provided good defense with power, and projected to finally replace Avisail Garcia.

In the following offseason, the Sox traded Thompson in a package of other prospects to acquire Todd Frazier from the Reds in a three team deal along with the Dodgers.

With the Dodgers, Thompson quickly took the starting job from Yasiel Puig, played well, and then got injured and missed the rest of the season. With the White Sox in a clear rebuild, Thompson should come back to the team to become its future right fielder.

The Dodgers current outfielders are under 26 years of age, all with under four years of major league experience. Andre Ethier is coming off an injury and with that, Thompson might lose any real role with the Dodgers.

The White Sox currently have Melky Cabrera in left field, and he might be traded. Their really is no lock in the outfield. Jason Coats and Garcia both played in the MLB this past season, and they both under performed. Garcia’s whole career to date has been disappointing, in the field and at the plate. In 120 games, Garcia hit 12 homers in 2016. In 80 games with the Dodgers, Thompson hit 13 homers. It’s obvious who the better player is.

The Dodgers don’t have a future second basemen at the moment. Micah Johnson, a player they received in the Frazier deal, hasnt done well in his major league stints. They’re trying to acquire Brian Dozier and if they can’t, they could see value in Brett Lawrie. While Lawrie is young, he has six years of major league experience. He hasn’t done great, but he provides a temporary upgrade over their current. He’s also cheap with a $3.5 million salary for next season. He’s a relatively good defender, and he can play both second and third, giving Justin Turner a chance to play first, and giving Adrian Gonzalez some rest.

It’ll leave second base open all year for Tyler Saladino. It’ll also leave time for Moncada to get ready. Saladino will be more than just a placeholder though, as he plays all infield positions.

The White Sox need a right fielder, and have a very viable option in Thompson. The Dodgers need a second basemen, and Lawrie could be the answer. It’ll be a win-win for both teams, and the players will be exciting for both fanbases.

More from Southside Showdown

This article originally appeared on