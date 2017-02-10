Whitney Mercilus voted best looking Texans player

It turns out that a recent poll has led to Whitney Mercilus being voted the most attractive player on the Houston Texans.

Fanatics posted the results of the poll on their blog WeAreFanatics.com.

Here’s how Fanatics got their results:

To find out, we showed headshots of NFL players to a group of impartial assessors who ranked each player on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the most attractive and one being the least attractive. We then averaged the scores.

Mercilus was the highest rated player on the Texans with a 6.6 rating.

Coming in second is free safety Andre Hal with a 6.5 rating.

Rounding out the top five players are kicker Nick Novak (6.5), center Tony Bergstrom (6.2), and tackle Kendall Lamm (6.1).

More from Toro Times

Mercilus didn’t make it into the top-10 best looking players of the NFL.

In case you’re wondering, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco came in at number one with an 8.2 rating. Followed by Chicago Bears quarterback Matt Barkley, and Detroit Lions fullback Michael Burton.

Super Bowl LI Champions Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola all made the top 10.

Fanatics also listed the top 10 best looking teams in the NFL. The Texans didn’t make this list either.

The Tennessee Titans came in as the best looking team. Followed by the San Francisco 49ers and Washington. Rounding out the top 10 is the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This article originally appeared on