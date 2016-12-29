Who figured Kyle Busch would get behind wheels of No. 48?

It has obviously been a great holiday season thus far for Kyle Busch, his wife Samantha and their 1-son, Brexton.

In case you missed it, Samantha sent Kyle on a honey-do shopping trip before Christmas that ended up with the driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota pushing young Brexton in a cart featuring the No. 48 logo of rival driver and seven-time NASCAR Premier Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who drives the 48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.

It just so happens that barely a month ago, Johnson beat out Kyle Busch and three others in the Championship 4 season finale to earn that record-tying seventh championship, ending Busch’s reign as champion after he won his first title in 2015.

Even Samantha Busch got a great laugh out of the shopping-cart episode — as did, apparently, her husband — when she documented it on social media. Who figured the driver of the No. 18 would ever play crew member pushing the No. 48?

That was followed by a Christmas where the whole family was looking great, plus a beach visit where Brexton clearly had some doubts about the bearded guy in the red-and-white suit. Maybe he just wanted Santa to bring him some Skittles.

Check out the family’s recent social-media posts below:

When you are 7 time I guess even your competitors want to be you 😂 @JimmieJohnson #honeydolist #GettingStuffDone pic.twitter.com/gpFjwp09sm — Samantha Busch (@SamanthaBusch) December 17, 2016

Merry Christmas from our family to yours! Wishing you all a wonderful day with family and friends! pic.twitter.com/0DQcBiX7rY — Samantha Busch (@SamanthaBusch) December 25, 2016