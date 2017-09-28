Who is FBI Director Christopher Wray?

Christopher Wray was formally installed as the new director of the FBI on Thursday.

Wray was earlier confirmed by the Senate on a 92-5 vote in August. All five nay votes came from Democrats.

He had already been unanimously approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee in July, after he appeared before the committee. President Trump earlier called Wray “an impeccably qualified individual” in a June statement.

Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Trump since the president fired FBI Director James Comey in May.

What did Wray do before he was confirmed by the Senate?

Wray worked at the King & Spalding law firm, where he’d been a partner since August 2005, his Senate Judiciary Committee questionnaire said.

Wray also represented New Jersey governor Chris Christie during the investigation into the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case, nicknamed “Bridgegate.” Two former Christie aides were convicted of plotting to close bridge lanes to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn’t endorse the Republican governor.

What about Wray’s time at the Department of Justice (DOJ)?

Wray worked as an associate deputy attorney general in 2001, before he was principal associate deputy attorney general from 2001 – 2003, his Senate Judiciary Committee questionnaire says. From 2003 to 2005, Wray worked as assistant attorney general for the criminal division under President George W. Bush.

What do we know about Wray’s career before working for the DOJ?

Wray graduated from Yale University in 1989 before graduating from its law school three years later, the DOJ says online. He was an assistant U.S. attorney in Georgia from 1997 to 2001.

Before that, Wray was an associate at King and Spalding from 1993 to 1997, according to his Senate Judiciary Committee questionnaire. From 1992 to 1993, he was a clerk for Judge J. Michael Luttig, with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.