Who is in the WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Match?

Who will be seen in the 2017 Elimination Chamber match?

Since its induction in 2002, the Elimination Chamber match has featured six participants, usually some of the top Superstars in WWE. Past members of this match have included John Cena, Triple H, Randy Orton, and even tag teams in 2015.

For the 2017 Elimination Chamber match, there will still be six Superstars involved. Which SmackDown stars will be part of this?

John Cena will put the WWE Championship on the line in his first title defense on his 16th reign. He won the belt two weeks ago at Royal Rumble, defeating AJ Styles in an instant classic. The odds will be against Cena here, if he walks out with the title.

Dean Ambrose will be one of the five challengers going for Cena’s title. He holds the Intercontinental Championship, which will not be defended at the show.

Baron Corbin is the next participant. He’s risen up the SmackDown roster since the brand split, and will look to make the most of his second-ever World title opportunity.

The Miz is receiving his first WWE Championship opportunity since the brand split began in July. He has stayed around the Intercontinental title scene, but never the top belt.

AJ Styles lost the WWE Championship to Cena at the Royal Rumble after having held it since September. Now Styles will look to become a two-time champion and walk into WrestleMania 33 with the title in hand.

Bray Wyatt is the final competitor in the Elimination Chamber match field. He has received title opportunities before, but rarely for the World title. Will Sunday night begin the reign of the Eater of Worlds?

These six Superstars will battle for a spot at WrestleMania 33. Who will succeed?

