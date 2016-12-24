Tennessee Titans starting quarterback Marcus Mariota had to be carted off the field with an ankle injury versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Who is his backup?

The Tennessee Titans are having a miserable day against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on Christmas Eve. Not only are the Titans losing to the 2-12 Jaguars, but it seems that Marcus Mariota has suffered a brutal ankle injury.

Mariota had to be carted off the field in Jacksonville after getting sacked from behind by Jaguars defensive lineman Sheldon Day. This means Mariota is done for the day and could be out indefinitely. So who will be filling in for Mariota as the Titans quarterback?

Marcus Mariota is out with an ankle injury. — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 24, 2016

That would be none other than NFL journeyman Matt Cassel. Cassel has been in the NFL for well over a decade. He is best known for filling in for Tom Brady for the 2008 New England Patriots. Brady tore his ACL in Week 1 in 2008 and Cassel helped lead the Patriots to an 11-5 record.

The 2008 Patriots did not make the AFC Playoffs, but it did help Cassel get a fat contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Cassel would not succeed as a starter in Kansas City He would then proceed to bounce around from team to team in the NFL as a suitable backup and nothing more.

Overall, Cassel is a respectable backup for the Titans. He doesn’t offer anywhere near the mobility that Mariota does in the backfield. Since he has been with the Titans for this season, he should look okay in Terry Robiskie’s offensive game plan.

Robiskie has been an ultra-conservative play caller in his first season in Nashville working with head coach Mike Mularkey. The Titans love to pound the rock with a great ground game. The only problem with this is that Tennessee struggles to play from behind.

