LB Orr, RT Wagner Both Ruled Out

The Ravens have ruled out starting inside linebacker Zachary Orr (neck) and right tackle Rick Wagner (concussion) for Sunday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Neither of them practiced at all this week.

Orr has missed portions of the last two games because of the injury, and the Ravens opted to keep him on the sidelines for the season finale. Undrafted rookie Patrick Onwuasor could get the start in Orr’s place.

“I think he’s earned a shot on this team to get moved up to special teams, and now he’s going to end up playing some linebacker for us,” Defensive Coordinator Dean pees said. ““He’s a hard worker. He’s a smart kid. He does a great job in the room.”

With Wagner out, the Ravens could insert James Hurst or rookie Alex Lewis into the starting lineup. Hurst replaced Wagner in the starting lineup last week when he suffered the concussion. Lewis, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 10, is listed as questionable to play after practicing fully all week.

Ravens Activate WR/Returner Reynolds

The Ravens activated wide receiver/return specialist Keenan Reynolds Friday morning.

The rookie sixth-round pick out of Navy has spent the entire season on the practice squad, and now he’s in position to make his NFL debut Sunday. To make room for Reynolds on the 53-man roster, the Ravens officially ended cornerback Jimmy Smith ’s season by placing him on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.

“[Reynolds has] done a good job,” Head Coach John Harbaugh said. “We’re pleased with him and I think Ozzie [Newsome] is rewarding him by bringing him up this week. It’s good for him.”

Reynolds has worked this season to make the transition from college quarterback to NFL receiver.

In addition to getting reps at receiver, the Ravens may use Reynolds as a kick or punt returner. They have been using Chris Moore as the kickoff returner and Michael Campanaro as punt returner the last few weeks.

Don’t Expect Ravens To Rest Starters

Harbaugh has said all week that the Ravens are going into Sunday’s game with all intentions on playing to win, and that includes playing the normal starters.

Even veterans like Terrell Suggs (torn biceps) and Marshal Yanda (left guard), who have been playing through injuries this season, are expected to start. Quarterback Joe Flacco is also expected to play.

“We’re professionals. This is what we do,” Flacco said. “It’s another chance to go out there and play the game we love. I couldn’t be more excited about it.”

Injuries are always possible in an NFL game, but Harbaugh stressed that the team can’t base all of their decisions on the possibility that somebody could get hurt.

“I’m always worried about injuries. To me, you just can’t be thinking that way,” he said. “You’re going to play a game and you want to play really well. It’s just not who we are to run scared, it’s just not. That’s not what we’re going to do.”

Bengals Rule Out WR Green

The Bengals will be without some of their key players, including wide receiver A.J. Green (hamstring). Linebacker Vontaze Burfict (concussion/knee) is also doubtful to play.

Cincinnati also ruled out tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (shoulder) and tight end Tyler Kroft (knee/ankle) is doubtful. Running back Jeremy Hill (knee) is questionable to play.