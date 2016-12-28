The Ravens are preparing for Sunday’s season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals and expect to have most of their starters in the lineup.

Even though both teams have already been eliminated from the postseason, key veterans like offensive lineman Marshal Yanda (shoulder) and outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (torn biceps) are planning to finish out the season playing through their injuries.

“All of my games count, especially to me,” Suggs said.

Wagner, Orr Both Sidelined

Head Coach John Harbaugh has said that the only starters who won’t play this week are those whose injuries would keep them out any other game, and that list included right tackle Rick Wagner (concussion) and linebacker Zachary Orr (shoulder) on Wednesday.

Wagner left last week’s game with the concussion and was replaced in the lineup by James Hurst . Rookie Alex Lewis could also be a candidate to play right tackle.

Orr has missed portions of the last two games to have the training staff work on his shoulder. If his injury lingers into the weekend, the Ravens may turn to undrafted rookie Patrick Onwuasor to get the start.

J. Smith Not Expected To Play

Top cornerback Jimmy Smith is not expected to suit up Sunday because of an ankle injury that sidelined him the last two games.

Harbaugh revealed Monday that Smith has a high ankle sprain, and the team knew he would be out at least until the playoffs, if they made it to that point.

Smith played in 11 games this season, made 32 tackles and had four passes defensed.

Bengals Green Will Not Play

The Ravens will make it through the entire season without facing wide receiver A.J. Green. The Bengals receiver has been a nemesis for the Ravens throughout his career, but the Bengals decided to shut him down because of a hamstring injury.

“He’s not going to play this week,” Bengals Head Coach Marvin Lewis said.

The Bengals also placed tight end Tyler Eifert (back) on injured reserve, leaving them without two of their best offensive playmakers.

Cincinnati has a variety of other injuries, as linebacker Vontaze Burfict (knee/concussion), running back Jeremy Hill (knee) and tight end Tyler Kroft (knee/ankle) all didn’t practice Wednesday.

Cornerback Adam Jones (ankle), defensive end Will Clarke (ribs), linebacker Vincent Rey (hamstring) and left tackle Andrew Whitworth (biceps) were all limited participants in practice.