J. Smith Missed Another Practice
The Ravens may have to go into their second-straight game without top cornerback
Smith didn’t practice Wednesday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury that he suffered against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12. He has not practiced or talked with the media since the injury.
Head Coach John Harbaugh has been mum about Smith’s status, and gave no indication about whether Smith will be ready to play Sunday in Pittsburgh.
“If Jimmy is ready he’ll be out there playing. If he’s not, he won’t,” Harbaugh said. “That’s a medical thing. We respect the medical staff and all of those injuries. If he can play he’ll play, and if he can’t we’ll go with the guys we have.”
The Ravens turned to
Brown is third in the NFL with 1,188 receiving yards this season.
“It’s going to be tough with Jimmy or without,” safety
The only other Raven to miss practice with an injury was linebacker
Guard
Steelers Have Six Players Miss Practice
The Steelers had some injury concerns the last time these teams met, as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was just a couple weeks removed from knee surgery. They don’t have any major questions like that this week, but they did have six players sit out Wednesday’s practice.
Roethlisberger (non-injury related), left tackle Marcus Gilbert (non-injury related), tight end Lardarius Green (concussion), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (knee), safety Shamarko Thomas (concussion) and linebacker Anthony Chickillo (ankle) all didn’t practice.
Wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (foot) and defensive end Ricardo Mathews (ankle) were both limited participants, and running back DeAngelo Williams (knee) was a full participant.