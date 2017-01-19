Who’s who in the inauguration ceremonies

President-elect Donald Trump, Vice President-elect Mike Pence and their families are the familiar faces in Friday’s inauguration ceremonies. But a number of other figures will play a big role in the transfer of power. Here’s a look at some key people on Inauguration Day 2017.

Jackie Evancho Pop superstar Jackie Evancho, who called it an “honor” to perform at the inauguration, will sing the National Anthem. (AP) jackie-evancho-

Justice John Roberts U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to President-elect Donald Trump. (Reuters) justice-john-roberts-

Justice Clarence Thomas Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will swear in Vice President-elect Mike Pence. (Reuters) justice-clarence-thomas-

Steve Ray Broadcaster Steve Ray will be the announcer for the presidential inaugural parade, replacing Charlie Brotman, who has done the honors since 1957. (FOX 5) steve-ray-