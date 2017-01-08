15.8 F
Whoopi in feud with commish

By foxnewsonline@foxnews.com Fox News Online -
Whoopi Goldberg is in an online feud with a North Carolina commissioner.

Comedian and talk-show host Whoopi Goldberg is being targeted by a North Carolina county commissioner over her comments about President-elect Donald Trump.

Local media reports New Hanover County Commission Chairman Woody White used Facebook to criticize Cape Fear Community College for hosting Goldberg’s concert June 23. White asked if taxpayers were footing the bill and if the school was going to bring conservative performers to the campus.

White also criticized the school for “providing a venue for someone who just a few weeks ago was moving to Canada in protest to Trumps election? Terrible.”

Goldberg responded on Twitter that she never said she would leave if Trump was elected.

The school said ticket sales will help cover the cost of Goldberg’s appearance.

