Why Chip Kelly needs to return to college football

On Sunday, the news that everyone knew was coming, but still really couldn’t believe anyway finally hit: Chip Kelly was fired as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

When the news became official, the first reaction was to discuss the absurdity of it all. How absurd it was to fire a head coach after just one season. How, even if Kelly did go to 2-14 this year, there was no way to really gauge his time at San Francisco and deem it a success or failure. How it was insane to expect Kelly to fix a broken organization, coming off a five-win season, in just one year.

But with the news now official, it’s time to look ahead, and look at the juiciest possibility out there. With Kelly now fired from two different head coaching jobs in two seasons, it’s time for him to return to college football. It’s time for him to return to a place where he’s not a punchline, but a living legend. And it’s time for him to return to a place where he will almost literally be able to be able to pick his own job, and frankly, create his own market.

Think the college football coaching carousel was absurd before? Wait until Chip Kelly sits for an entire season, just waiting for his next gig. To quote Terrell Owens, “get your popcorn ready.” This is going to be fun.

Now before we get into the possibilities on Kelly, we should at least note that he has never previously seemed to have an interest in returning to the college game. When he was fired in Philly last year, Kelly made it a point to say he planned to stay in the pro game, and that he preferred the pro lifestyle. It wasn’t a secret that Kelly had no interest in returning to college, where he had to adhere to a strict practice schedule and stricter NCAA rules, while also kissing butt on both the recruiting trail and with boosters.

At the same time, a lot has changed in the last year, and it’s hard to imagine a market really existing for Kelly in the pro game. Rarely does a coach get a third crack at an NFL head coaching job, let alone after being fired by two different organizations in the previous two years. The best example of a guy getting a third shot is probably Pete Carroll, and even he needed a decade-long sabbatical at USC before that happened. So unless Kelly wants to become an offensive coordinator in the pros – which seems absurd for a guy who has spent almost a decade as a head coach – sitting out 2017 and returning to the college game in 2018 might be his only, real option.

And if Kelly doesn’t return to college football next year, to quote Verne Lundquist, “My gracious,” will he be entering a volatile market. A number of big jobs could be open, and as the best candidate available by far, he could have the pick of the litter when it comes to opportunities.

Honestly, just close your eyes, sit back and think about all the jobs that could be available next December. Kevin Sumlin is skating on thin ice at Texas A&M after a third straight 8-5 season. Butch Jones has no margin for error after losing four his final regular season games at Tennessee. Notre Dame seems to have tired of Brian Kelly and Brian Kelly seems to have tired of Notre Dame, and a fresh start for both might be ideal. And the list of potential openings doesn’t even include places like Auburn, Arkansas and UCLA, where another bad season could put those coaches in the cross-fire. Obviously, all those schools won’t fire their coaches. But two or three will, and Kelly will have his pick of the best one (heck, if Kelly had just taken this advice last year, like I proposed, he’d almost certainly be the head coach at Texas or LSU right now).

Looking at the market, it’s hard to find very many quality candidates available, if any at all. After Tom Herman, Jeff Brohm and Willie Taggart all took Power 5 jobs this past winter, who outside of P.J. Fleck looks like a sure thing? The answer is no one, and even Fleck’s resume – while impressive – is embarrassingly thin compared to Kelly’s. Understand, Kelly isn’t a guy who could work, or who might be the answer, but quite literally one of the best college coaches of the last decade. As hard as it is to remember he was a monster on the college level, finishing with a staggering 87 percent win percentage in four years at Oregon, with four Pac-12 titles and an appearance in a national championship.

Add it up, and that sets up the ultimate, juicy, carousel storyline: A premiere, top-notch coach sitting on the open market for an entire season, while each fan-base sits around and salivates at the possibility of bringing him in with each impending loss.

Never before have we seen a coach with that resume, sit out for an extended period of time, just waiting for college jobs to open up. Only Urban Meyer – in the year following his departure from Florida – is close, but even that analogy isn’t apples to apples, since no one knew if Meyer was physically healthy enough to return to coaching. But Kelly? He’s rearing and ready to go and just needs a new home, and if he just sits out will literally create his own market, almost certainly able to pick between two or three top jobs, and name his own salary.

And frankly, I think what Meyer did in 2011 is Kelly’s best bet for 2017. He needs to sit out the year, clear his head and relax. He needs to maybe get into TV, visit a bunch of college campuses, pick the brains of a bunch of his buddies like Meyer and Nick Saban and return with a vengeance to college in the 2018 season.

At this point, it’s not only Chip Kelly’s best option, but quite possibility his only option.

It’s time for Chip Kelly to return to college football.