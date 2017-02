In a nutshell, 2016 was a terrific year for exchange traded funds (ETFs). On most days, ETF dollar volumes account for nearly 30 percent of all trading in U.S. stocks. And at the end of 2016, ETFs had amassed over $2.5 trillion in AUM, representing more than 15 percent of the mutual fund industry assets.…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below