Why Josh McDaniels Should Be the No. 1 Choice for 49ers Head Coach

Now that the San Francisco 49ers have openings at both the general manager and head coach positions, they need to hire the right candidates. That starts with hiring current Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to be the next 49ers head coach.

After the firings of both general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Chip Kelly, the San Francisco 49ers have openings at the franchise’s two most important positions that don’t wear jerseys on game days.

Niner Noise 1 d 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year: Last Day to Vote for 49ers WR Torrey Smith

Now, 49ers CEO Jed York along with help from his VP of Football Operations, Paraag Marathe, will lead the search for a new general manager/head coach combo. York said he is seeking a combination that will not only get along with each other, but will change the overall culture currently surrounding the team.

Many candidates’ names have already emerged for both positions and the interviews are said to be underway already. The list of rumored candidates includes big sought after names, others looking for a second chance and even a few shockers.

It’s important to note York said he is not bound by any system, meaning he doesn’t necessarily feel the need to hire a general manager, who then hires his coach. York is open to the idea of finding a coach, who in turn, brings in a general manager he wishes to work with.

While the general rule of thumb is to hire a general manager first, the 49ers’ situation is unique and hiring a coach first works if it’s the correct hire.

But who is the right hire?

His name is Josh McDaniels, current offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach of the New England Patriots.

McDaniels is seeking a second chance as an NFL coach after a tough first stint with the Denver Broncos, where he was fired after two seasons. Following his firing in Denver, McDaniels joined the then St. Louis Rams for one year as the offensive coordinator.

After the short stint with the Rams, McDaniels opted to go back to his roots and rejoin Bill Belichick on the Patriots staff, where he has remained since. Altogether, McDaniels has spent 13 of his 16 professional seasons in New England.

More from Niner Noise

While there are reasons to be skeptical of a coach leaving Belichick’s nest, McDaniels has taken on a more prominent role in his second go around with the Patriots. He’s led an offense that has been without tight end Rob Gronkowski for most of the season and also had no quarterback Tom Brady for the first four games, in which the Patriots still went 3-1.

Despite Brady’s four-game absence, the Patriots still finished third in the NFL averaging 27.6 points per game.

McDaniels was able not only able to lead the offense with backup Jimmy Garoppolo, but also third-string and rookie QB Jacoby Brissett, after Garoppolo went down with an injury in Week 2 versus the Miami Dolphins. His work with Garoppolo is particularly interesting because the 49ers currently have an opening at the quarterback position and Garoppolo is rumored to be available.

Although the sample size was small, only six regular-season quarters to be exact, it’s clear Garoppolo has a unique skill set — size, mobility, accuracy and a beautiful and lightening quick release.

If hired, the belief is McDaniels will find a way to bring Garoppolo with him, something the 49ers desperately need to happen.

Landing Garoppolo in a trade would end the Colin Kaepernick era in San Francisco and save the 49ers from being forced to use a 2017 draft pick on a quarterback in a weak draft class.

In addition to his ties to a quarterback, McDaniels also has ties to potential general manager candidate, Louis Riddick.

Riddick is a former Director of Pro Personnel and current NFL analyst for ESPN. The 49ers are said to be interested in the combo of Riddick and McDaniels, per Jason Cole of Bleacher Report.

Riddick is well respected in NFL circles and would form a solid pairing with Josh McDaniels, as he’s alluded to via his Twitter account:

Josh McDaniels gets it. Guy knows how to scheme around own weakness and attack vulnerabilities in opponent as well as anyone. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) December 13, 2016

The trio of Roddick, McDaniels and Garoppolo would completely revamp the 49ers and give the franchise and fan base hope. Something that seemed to evaporate after the mutual parting of ways with Jim Harbaugh two seasons ago.

McDaniels is the right man to be the next head coach of the 49ers. Hire him.

This article originally appeared on