Why Kendall ditched her home

When you own as many diaphanous bodysuits as Kendall Jenner does, you need all the closet space you can get.

Fashion model and reality star Kendall Jenner is reportedly selling the Los Angeles “starter home” she originally purchased for $1.39 million in 2016 — and according to Observer, she might be unloading it because her walk-in closet wasn’t big enough.

Jenner’s condo, located in the Wilshire Building in Westwood, features two bedrooms, two and a half baths, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. The 2,068-square-foot apartment also boasts large windows with views of the skyline and a nearby sculpture garden, reports Realtor.com.

The one thing Jenner’s condo lacked, however, was enough storage for her wardrobe.

Despite having a large bathroom and walk-in closet in her master bedroom, Jenner once complained of having to clean out her closets every few months to accommodate her clothes.

“It’s hard at my condo because I don’t have enough closet space,” Jenner wrote in a 2016 update to her app, according to Perez Hilton. “I also have a rack [of clothes] — it’s so messy, I hate it.”

It’s a constant process to keep the clothes from taking over my place,” she later added.

In July 2016, just a month after posting her complaint, Jenner purchased the former West Hollywood home of John Krasinski (“The Office”) and Emily Blunt (“The Girl on the Train”) for $6.5 million, reports Observer, who adds that it has an “abundance” of closet space.

Jenner is listing her Westwood condo for $1.6 million.