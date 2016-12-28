Why Markelle Fultz Should Be On the Philadelphia 76ers Minds

Why should University of Washington’s guard Markelle Fultz be on the minds of Philadelphia 76ers fans? He may be the player we pick first in the 2017 NBA Draft

ESPN Chad Ford does a nice mock draft, particularly when considering the needs of the Philadelphia 76ers. Right now, the 76ers appear to have the inside track once more on the top pick of the 2017 NBA Draft.

That is noteworthy, because that elevates the position of Washington guard Markelle Fultz. You see, the Philadelphia 76ers have two glaring needs in the 2017 NBA Draft. The team will need a guard who can defend the point guard, but who is equally gifted off-ball. As such, 6-foot-5 186 pound Markelle Fultz appears to be a natural fit.

We know that the Philadelphia 76ers will give Ben Simmons every opportunity to manage the ball-handling duties for the offense. The team truly intends to run Ben Simmons as the point guard. So that leaves the team with a pair of guard roles, one of whom can step up and play the point when Simmons is on the bench. For the time being, the team has signed free-agent acquisition Jerryd Bayless to a three year deal. And that means that Sergio Rodriguez is simply a one-year stop gap.

Flip A Coin Selection

When you look at the top two guard talents, you see lots of NBA ready zest oozing from both Fultz and Lonzo Ball. Perhaps I see Fultz more frequently which gives me bias, but I see Fultz more of a combo guard than a true one right now.

With the Philadelphia 76ers giving Simmons’ ball-handling responsibilities, that’s exactly what we are seeking.

He’s shows some athleticism and he stretches the floor well. Like Simmons, he uses superior basketball IQ to get to the rim rather than just bulling his head down. He is a cerebral, rather than a physical, guard. From a modern NBA guard standpoint, there’s a lot to like about Fultz, even if he gambles way too much defensively.

There is a lot of basketball to play, and that little matter of the NCAA tournament. But right now, the inside track to the top pick of the 2017 NBA Draft is in the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers. And that could very well mean very good things for Markelle Fultz.

