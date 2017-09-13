What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) gained 15.1% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The surge was driven by a stellar second-quarter earnings report, and the stock has now soared 43% higher over the past 52 weeks.

So what

The maker of storage and networking controller chips saw sales rising 1% year over year in the second quarter, stopping at $605 million. On the bottom line, adjusted earnings jumped 67% higher to land at $0.30 per share. Analysts were only looking for earnings of $0.28 per share on revenues near $601 million. Share prices rose more than 10% higher the next day and haven’t looked back since then.

Now what

Marvell is emerging from a legacy cocoon of hard drive controller sales and legacy networking orders into a new business model where SSD storage devices and high-speed networking are driving the truck. The shifting product mix is widening Marvell’s gross margins with cascading benefits further down the income statement. Management is paying special attention to Chinese storage and networking customers at the moment, but North American clients have also been holding their own.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

In short, Marvell is defending its market positions in the storage and networking sectors while also building future growth in the budding automotive computing industry. As long as management continues to execute, I find it easy to endorse Marvell’s stock even after a strong bull rush like the current surge. This stock is going places in the long run.

10 stocks we like better than Marvell Technology Group

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Marvell Technology Group wasn’t one of them! That’s right — they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 5, 2017

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.