Why Ohio State has the edge over Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl

The Buckeyes’ strength is their rushing attack, starting with dual-threat QB J.T. Barrett and with help from running backs Mike Weber and Curtis Samuel. But Clemson’s physical and versatile defensive front, most notably All-America-caliber linemen Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Carlos Watkins, puts it in better position than most to avoid allowing the big gaps that Ohio State likes to exploit.

The Buckeyes will need Barrett to connect on some shots downfield, where Clemson’s aggressive defense leaves it more susceptible to busts, and for the versatile Samuel to keep the Tigers off-balance.

Edge: Clemson

USA TODAY Sports Tommy Gilligan