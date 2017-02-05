Why Revlon Inc Stock Gained 15% in January

Image source: Motley Fool.

What happened

Shares of Revlon, Inc.(NYSE: REV) surged last month after the company announced a restructuring plan. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock gained 15%. The bulk of the increase came in the middle of the month when the restructuring plan was announced.

So what

The cosmetics giant, which has struggled in recent years, said it would restructure its brands into four separate divisions. The company said the new structure would help it meet its long-term growth aspirations, following the successful acquisition of Elizabeth Arden last September.

The brand-centric structure will be based around the Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Fragrances, and Portfolio Brands divisions. CEO Fabian Garcia said the new model will “leverage the strength of our brands, and better focus on and serve our beauty customers.” The stock jumped 7% the day the deal was announced.

Now what

Revlon shares have been volatile in recent years as legacy cosmetic companies have struggled with the rise of competition from new store-based brands like Sephora, Mac, andUlta. Elizabeth Arden, which it bought in September, saw its value significantly erode, and Procter & Gamblerecently sold its Cover Girl line toCoty.

Wall Street often cheers restructuring plans, and it makes sense to do one after an acquisition like Elizabeth Arden. We will learn more when Revlon reports earnings later this month.

