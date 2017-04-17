Why Straight Path Communications Inc. Stock Popped (Again) Today

What happened

Shares of Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT: STRP) were up 17% as of 1:30 p.m. EDT after reports that Verizon (NYSE: VZ) is weighing whether to outbid AT&T (NYSE: T) to acquire the wireless spectrum specialist.

Straight Path Communications stock skyrocketed 150% last Monday after the company agreed to be acquired by AT&T for $95.63 per share, good for a total transaction value of roughly $1.6 billion. But Straight Path revealed in a regulatory filing late last week that an unnamed third party — which is almost certainly Verizon, according to sources speaking with Reuters — is considering a competitive offer that would exceed AT&T’s price.

That wouldn’t be terribly surprising considering the enviable trove of wireless spectrum assets owned by Straight Path — which it agreed to divest as part of an FCC settlement earlier this year — are expected to play a significant role in enabling so-called 5G wireless networks to be implemented by AT&T and Verizon in the coming years.

Straight Path’s filing also stated that its third party was already involved in the bidding process before it opted to strike a formal deal with AT&T. Butwith Straight Path shares now trading significantly above the agreed price of that deal, I think investors would do well to take their profits off the table and put them to work elsewhere.

