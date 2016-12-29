Why the Green Bay Packers offensive line is the real MVP

Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the man in Green Bay and there’s absolutely no denying that.

When the Packers were looking at a 4-6 record, Rodgers declared his team would win the rest of their games this season – so far, he’s been right.

What Rodgers says, Rodgers does and that’s what makes him not only an all-time Packers great, but one of the greatest to ever play the game.

There is no doubt that early on in the season the Packers were still finding their rhythm and relied heavily on Rodgers to make plays happen and win games. But while the world was focused on Rodgers’ greatness, the Packer’s O-line was developing into one of the best in the league.

Green Bay has hit its stride at exactly the right time. Jordy Nelson is playing at peak Jordy level, the run game has developed above and beyond what was expected at the hands of Ty Montgomery and Rodgers is in a place where it’s obvious he has faith in his receivers.

All of this is possible because of the strength and cohesive playing abilities of the elite playmakers on Green Bay’s offensive line.

Head coach Mike McCarthy has long been a vocal advocate for his offensive line, crediting those players for much of the team’s success. Inevitably, the football world was shocked when the Packers released guard Josh Sitton, who was arguably the most crucial piece of that O-line. But without Sitton, fourth year guy out of Oklahoma State, Lane Taylor, was forced to step up and fortunately he has filled the position tremendously.

Another vital piece of the offensive line is left tackle David Bakhtiari, who currently ranks third among all tackles (PFF). While it’s true that Ty Montgomery has become a stud at RB, credit should be given to Bakhtiari for his run blocking abilities that have allowed Montgomery to make big plays. The Packers wrapped up Bakhtiari until 2020 when he signed a four-year, $51 million contract earlier this season, further adding to the long-term growth and consistent development of the Packers’ offense.

At the center position, both Corey Linsley and J.C. Tretter have struggled with injuries but have done an excellent job when the other has been out. Moreover, on the right side of Rodgers’ offensive line, Bryan Bulaga and T.J. Lang have proved to be solid options who continue to play at elite levels.

With Rodgers struggling with a calf injury and being unable to escape the pocket as effectively as he is accustomed, now more than ever the Packers can be thankful for an O-line that is one of the best in the league at protecting the quarterback.

Five weeks ago it was difficult to imagine the Packers making the playoffs. But as we are just one week away from playoff season, the Packers are now a realistic option as a Super Bowl contender. While most of this is credit to the development of Rodgers throughout the season, the pass protection and run blocking of the Packers’ offensive line is the real reason Green Bay is standing at 9-6.

To give credit where credit is due, the Packers’ offensive line is Green Bay’s real MVP.

