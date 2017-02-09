Why the Miami Heat should trade for Serge Ibaka before the deadline

Trading for Serge Ibaka could give the Miami Heat some added versatility as they make a playoff push.

After starting the season an anemic 11-30, a string of 12 consecutive victories have the Miami Heat back in the playoff hunt. Now, rather than trading away assets, the Heat may look to acquire some for a playoff run. Serge Ibaka is one player reportedly on the Heat’s radar.

Despite the recent victories, the Heat need more production from the power forward position to have a chance in the playoffs. Current starter Luke Babbitt is averaging 4.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 16 minutes per game. In contrast, Serge Ibaka is averaging 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 30 minutes per game. In addition, Ibaka is a much better defender than Babbitt. He is the perfect fit for the Heat: A solid defender and perimeter threat.

The Magic reportedly want a young player and a pick for Ibaka and, so far, they have found no takers. The price is too high for a potential three-month rental, and the Heat may be able to swoop in and get Ibaka for pennies on the dollar.

Ibaka is exactly the kind of versatile player the Heat crave. At 6-foot-10, Ibaka can both defend the rim and switch onto smaller players. Offensively, Ibaka makes good decisions and is a knock-down three-point shooter. He would add a pick-and-pop element to the Heat offense.

In addition, the Heat can play Ibaka in both traditional lineups and in small-ball lineups. Erik Spoelstra may salivate at the lineups he could create with Ibaka at the 4 or the 5.

Of course, the Heat would need assurances that Ibaka would re-sign with the team in free agency. But, trading for Ibaka would give the Heat his bird rights thereby allowing the Heat to offer Ibaka more money in free agency than anyone else. If the likes of Blake Griffin and Gordon Heyward remain with their current teams, Ibaka may be the best player legitimately available this summer.

Ibaka is in the midst of his prime and is likely to remain productive throughout the duration of a new contract.

