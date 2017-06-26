Why the Minnesota Timberwolves need to sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to turn the corner and make a return to the postseason for the first time since 2004. That is why Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would be a great match.

The Minnesota Timberwolves fanbase has newfound hope with with the young core of Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns, and the newly acquired Jimmy Butler The trio have all proven to be capable scorers, but Towns and Wiggins still have a ways to go on defense.

Tom Thibodeau is starting his second season as president of basketball operations and head coach for Minnesota, and he is intent on imprinting his defensive identity on the young roster. The team — shockingly — made no strides on that side of the ball last season, giving up 106.7 points per game.

Their defensive rating improved one spot in the standings from 2016. Butler’s leadership will help turn the tide on defense, but Thibodeau could still use some more perimeter defenders to ease the pressure on Towns to provide so much help off of guard penetration.

That is why Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would be a perfect fit for the team.

Last season, the Detroit Pistons benefited greatly from his play. They finished with the eighth-best defensive rating in the league, while Caldwell-Pope averaged a team-leading 33.3 minutes per game. In Minnesota he would slide into small-ball lineups alongside Butler and Wiggins on the wing.

Caldwell-Pope is a restricted free-agent–meaning that Detroit can match any offer to him–but that should not deter Thibs. If the T-Wolves renounce their cap holds and exceptions they will have about $19 million is cap space (per Spotrac).

Defensive Fit:

The Timberwolves’ biggest issue on defense last year was getting beat off the dribble at the point of attack. This lead to a lot of open three-pointers and even more open two-point shots.

Caldwell-Pope would be another capable defender to throw at the opponent’s best scorer every night, freeing up Wiggins to play free safety while pressuring the passing lanes. Caldwell-Pope is great at getting back on defense, and his attitude on that side of the ball could prove to be infectious in Minnesota.

KCP is almost 20 pounds heavier than LaVine. Lineups featuring Butler, Caldwell-Pope, Wiggins and Towns would provide a decent amount of length on the floor.

Having KCP on the perimeter with the Towns shutting down the lane would provide the framework for a solid team defense. This would free up Wiggins to grow, knowing he has a bit more help. Caldwell-Pope’s 2017 individual defensive rating of 109 supports the argument that he would be one of the better defenders on the team.

[embedded content]

Offensive Fit:

Minnesota took a small leap on offense on last season. They feasted on free throws and used their athleticism to supplement their lack of shooting.

Caldwell-Pope is coming off a season in which he shot a career-high 35 percent from three-point range. He also shot a career-high 41.3 percent on midrange jumpers from 16+ feet out.

His ability to stretch the floor — and get hot from deep — would provide more floor space for Wiggins. The one knock on his offense is that he settles for three-point shots too often. Minnesota is a team that could benefit from his 47.1 percent 3-point attempt rate, though. His shooting, surrounded by the versatility of Towns (58.2 percent on twos and 36.7 percent on threes), has the potential to make the Timberwolves a top-five offense.

All stats per Basketball-Reference

More from Hoops Habit

This article originally appeared on