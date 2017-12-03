A Turkish Airlines flight made an emergency diversion on Thursday when flight crew detected a mobile Wi-Fi network named “Bomb on Board.”

The flight from Nairobi to Istanbul diverted to Khartoum, Sudan, when flight staff noticed the suspiciously named Wi-Fi network. After the emergency landing, all 100 passengers had to leave the aircraft for inspection.

“Experts said the Wi-Fi network in question was created on board,” Turkish Airlines said in a statement, according to Reuters. “No irregularities were seen after security procedures were carried out, and passengers were brought back on the plane once boarding restarted.”

The airline did not reveal if security was able to determine which passenger created the Wi-Fi network.

This wasn’t the first time a suspiciously named hotspot caused problems on a flight. Last year, a Qantas flight out of Melbourne was delayed from taking off for two hours after a passenger noticed a network called “Mobile Detonation Device.”

Pro tip: Avoid any mention of bombs, firearms or terrorist organizations while naming your Wi-Fi on a plane flying across international borders.

Those who feel the need to make an in-flight joke should instead opt for something light like “Pretty Fly For a Wi-Fi.”