Wicketkeeper Mushfiqur ruled out of Bangladesh ODIs

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahman has been ruled out of the remainder of the one-day international series in New Zealand due to a hamstring strain.

Mushfiqur suffered the injury while running between wickets during the first of three matches between the teams at Christchurch on Monday. He was forced to retire hurt on 42 as Bangladesh lost the match by 77 runs.

Mushfiqur is expected to be sidelined for two weeks and might miss the first test which begins on Jan. 12. Nurul Hasan will make his one-day international debut as wicketkeeper in the second match of the series at Nelson on Thursday.