Wicomico County Council Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

COUNTY COUNCIL OF WICOMICO COUNTY, MARYLAND

Room 301, Government Office Building, Salisbury, Maryland

LEGISLATIVE SESSION 2017-01

January 3, 2017 6:00 p.m.

John T. Cannon, President

Call meeting to order

Opening Prayer and Pledge of Allegiance

Approval of Legislative Minutes from December 20, 2016

Laura Hurley, Council Administrator:

1. Public Hearing on Extending Hunting to the Second Sunday during Deer

Firearms Season in Wicomico County.

2. Resolution No. 01-2017- Confirming the Appointment of Greg Erdie to the

Wicomico County Historic District Commission- Mr. Wayne Strausburg, Director

of Administration

3. Resolution No. 02-2017- Approving a Memorandum of Agreement between

the City of Salisbury and Wicomico County, Maryland, to Define the Terms of

the City of Salisbury’s Usage of the Wicomico County Emergency Radio

System and Towers- Mr. Wayne Strausburg, Director of Administration

Adjourn from Legislative Session into Urban Services Commission

Urban Services Commission:

4. Resolution No. 01-2017- To Initiate the Creation of an Urban Service District for

Street Lighting in the Burnt Branch Acres Subdivision- Mr. Weston S. Young,

Director of Public Works

Adjourn from Urban Services Commission and Reconvene into Legislative Session

Public Comments-Please limit all public comments to three minutes or less; any

presented material may be submitted to Council members-Please include 10

copies.

Council Comments

Council President’s Comments

Adjourn

Open Work Sessions:

1. Discussion Topics for 2017 General Assembly Session- Delegate Carl Anderton,

Chair of Wicomico County Delegation

2. Capital Improvement Program for Fiscal Years 2018-2022- Mr. Wayne

Strausburg, Director of Administration

3. WIP Program Overview- Mr. Weston Young, Director of Public Works

The County Council reserves the right to close a portion of this meeting as authorized by Section

3-305(b) (1) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.