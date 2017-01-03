Wicomico County Council Meeting Agenda

AGENDA
COUNTY COUNCIL OF WICOMICO COUNTY, MARYLAND
Room 301, Government Office Building, Salisbury, Maryland
LEGISLATIVE SESSION 2017-01
January 3, 2017 6:00 p.m.
John T. Cannon, President
Call meeting to order
Opening Prayer and Pledge of Allegiance
Approval of Legislative Minutes from December 20, 2016
Laura Hurley, Council Administrator:
1. Public Hearing on Extending Hunting to the Second Sunday during Deer
Firearms Season in Wicomico County.
2. Resolution No. 01-2017- Confirming the Appointment of Greg Erdie to the
Wicomico County Historic District Commission- Mr. Wayne Strausburg, Director
of Administration
3. Resolution No. 02-2017- Approving a Memorandum of Agreement between
the City of Salisbury and Wicomico County, Maryland, to Define the Terms of
the City of Salisbury’s Usage of the Wicomico County Emergency Radio
System and Towers- Mr. Wayne Strausburg, Director of Administration
Adjourn from Legislative Session into Urban Services Commission
Urban Services Commission:
4. Resolution No. 01-2017- To Initiate the Creation of an Urban Service District for
Street Lighting in the Burnt Branch Acres Subdivision- Mr. Weston S. Young,
Director of Public Works
Adjourn from Urban Services Commission and Reconvene into Legislative Session
Public Comments-Please limit all public comments to three minutes or less; any
presented material may be submitted to Council members-Please include 10
copies.
Council Comments
Council President’s Comments
Adjourn
Open Work Sessions:
1. Discussion Topics for 2017 General Assembly Session- Delegate Carl Anderton,
Chair of Wicomico County Delegation
2. Capital Improvement Program for Fiscal Years 2018-2022- Mr. Wayne
Strausburg, Director of Administration
3. WIP Program Overview- Mr. Weston Young, Director of Public Works
The County Council reserves the right to close a portion of this meeting as authorized by Section
3-305(b) (1) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.