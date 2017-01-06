Wicomico County Executive Updates Storm Prediction

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – January

Salisbury, MD … Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver and staff attended a 10:30 AM weather update briefing from the National Weather Service’s Wakefield Office. The current weather forecast anticipates snow beginning around 4:00 AM Saturday with the heaviest snowfall occurring between daybreak to late morning. Wicomico County is estimated to receive between 4 to 8 inches with the southeast area receiving more than the northwest. The forecast is calling for freezing temperatures until Tuesday with the wind chill dipping into the single digits both Saturday and Sunday night. Citizens are urged to drive with extreme caution during this time as the Wicomico County Roads Division will be out plowing and salting. There will be further conference calls with the National Weather Service at 1:30 PM and 4:00 PM today. If the forecast changes based on those calls, we will issue updated information.