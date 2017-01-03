Wicomico County Fire

A fire broke out in Wicomico County early Monday morning that left occupants of an apartment complex displaced. The accidental blaze started just before 1:30 a.m. at the Emory Court Apartments in Salisbury when a stove top caught fire. It took 20 firefighters half an hour to put out the fire that caused $25,000 in damages. No injuries were reported, but the people living in the apartment and two other units have been displaced. The remaining nine units were not damaged and those living in them could return to their homes.