A fire broke out in a Wicomico County home early Monday afternoon. The blaze started just after 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East Walnut Street in Delmar when a person smoking carelessly threw away their cigarette on the back deck. It took 25 Delmar firefighters about 30 minutes to control, but not before $5,500 in damage was done. No one was hurt in the fire that is being ruled accidental at this time.