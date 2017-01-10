Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

Incident: Theft

Date of Incident: 5 January 2017

Location: 1500 block of Glen Avenue, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: John Kevin Beauchamp 2nd, 22, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 5 January 2017 at 11:30 PM, a deputy arrested John Beauchamp in connection with a theft case. It was alleged that Beauchamp was complicit with the theft of a .22 rifle from a residence in the 1500 block of Glen Avenue. During the subsequent investigation the deputy learned that the purloined firearm had been purchased by an individual in Salisbury who cooperated with law enforcement and turned over the rifle.

It was discovered that Beauchamp was the seller of the rifle and that he was involved in its theft.

Upon arrest the deputy transported Beauchamp to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance the Commissioner detained Beauchamp in the Detention Center in lieu of $2,500.00 bond.

Charges: Theft under $100.00 and Conspiracy to Commit Theft

Incident: Burglary / Theft

Date of Incident: 5 January 2017

Location: 1500 block of Glen Avenue, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: John Kevin Beauchamp 2nd, 22, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 5 January 2017 at 11:30 PM, a deputy arrested John Beauchamp in connection with a burglary and theft case. During this investigation the deputy learned that a shed had been entered at this address and items had been stolen. The stolen items included a leaf blower, a chainsaw and an air conditioning unit. The deputy also learned that the victim observed that a known subject, John Beauchamp, had the air conditioner at his residence and had begun the disassembly process.

During the ensuing investigation the deputy discovered that Beauchamp was listing a leaf blower on a local Face Book site where individuals list items for sale. The leaf blower was positively identified as the one stolen from the victim.

The investigating deputy completed an Application for a Statement of Charges against Beauchamp and the Commissioner issued a Criminal Summons for Beauchamp to appear in District Court.

Charges: Burglary 2nd Degree, Burglary 4th Degree, Theft $1,000.00 to $10,000.00

Incident: Fugitive from Delaware

Date of Incident: 6 January 2017

Location: 300 block of Civic Avenue. Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Jonathan Louis Bonneville, 32, Berlin, MD

Narrative : On 6 January 2017 at 10:45 AM a deputy located a wanted subject from the State of Delaware, Jonathan Bonneville, at a residence in the 300 block of Civic Avenue in Salisbury. Authorities in Delaware wanted Bonneville in connection with an Attempted Rape 2nd Degree case.

Upon arrest, the deputy transported Bonneville to the Central Booking Unit where he was charged with being a fugitive from the State of Delaware. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Bonneville in the Detention Center without bond pending extradition back to Delaware.