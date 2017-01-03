Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

Incident: Incident: Burglary and Assault

Date of Incident: 28 December 2016

Location: 9000 block of Ocean Highway, Delmar, MD

Suspect: Kevin Lamont Lucas, 49, Delmar, DE

Narrative : On 28 December 2016 at 6:32 PM, a deputy arrested Kevin Lucas following an allegation that he forced entry into a motel room in Delmar and assaulted a female that was in the room. According to the complainant, Lucas arrived at the motel demanding to know where this female was. Once Lucas believed he had the room where she was, he began banging loudly on the door to the room asking for the female. The incident culminated with Lucas forcing the door open and finding the female who was hiding in the bathroom. Upon encountering her, Lucas choked her and slammed her head into the tile on wall before leaving.

Upon arrest, the deputy transported Lucas to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Lucas in the Detention center in lieu of $25,000.00 bond.

Charges: Assault 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree, Burglary 4th Degree

Incident: Assault

Date of Incident: 31 December 2016

Location: 1000 block of Mineola Avenue, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Dana K. Dennard, 28, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 31 December 2016 at 2:17 AM, a deputy responded for a reported altercation in the 1000 block of Mineola Avenue in Salisbury. Upon arrival, the deputy met with a male subject who advised that he had just been assaulted by a female subject with a child’s two wheel scooter. During the ensuing investigation, the deputy learned that the pair engaged in an argument that escalated when Dennard grabbed the scooter and used it to strike the male victim in the head.

The deputy observed that the male victim was bleeding profusely from a laceration to the head and that one of the scooter’s wheels had broken off and was lying by itself in the driveway. The deputy also observed what he recognized as blood on the scooter.

The deputy placed Dennard under arrest and transported her to the Central Booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Dennard in the Detention Center in lieu of $50,000.00 bond.