WICOMICO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE CID PRESS RELEASE

Incident: Stolen Vehicle / CDS Possession with Intent

Date of Incident: 12/30/16

Location: 800 – Block of Seminole BLVD, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Terrell Louis Smullen-Parsons, 19 years old, of Salisbury, MD

Narrative: On December 30, 2016 at approximately 3:07PM, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team located a stolen vehicle in the 900 – Block of West Road, Salisbury, MD. The vehicle was previously reported stolen through the Salisbury Police Department.

Deputies assigned to the CAT unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Terrell Louis Smullen-Parsons, did not yield and attempted to flee, from deputies, in the stolen vehicle. After a short pursuit through the surrounding area, Smullen-Parsons drove the stolen vehicle into a driveway of a residence located in the 800 – Block of Seminole BLVD, Salisbury, MD. Smullen-Parsons exited the vehicle, leaving the vehicle in drive, and fled on foot. The vehicle continued to travel forward and ultimately struck another parked vehicle and a wooden handicap ramp causing minor property damage. Deputies were able to apprehend Smullen-Parsons, after a short foot pursuit.

Deputies conducted a search of the stolen vehicle and located marijuana, a bag of fifteen oxycodone prescription pills and $920.00. These items were seized. Smullen-Parsons will be charged and transferred to the custody of the Wicomico County Detention Center.