Wicomico County Spellers Preparing for Regional Bee Before Scripps Nationals

Fifteen spellers from Wicomico County will be taking part in the 5th Maryland Eastern Shore Spelling Bee at UMES on Saturday, March 4th. They will be vying for the chance to represent the area in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. Delaware’s State Spelling Bee will be held on Saturday, March 4 at 9am at St Mark’s HS in Wilmington.

Congratulations to the 2017 Wicomico County spelling champions and alternates!

Delmar Elementary: Ethan Richardson (4th) champion, Lily Baker (4th) alternate

East Salisbury Elementary: Kas’Mier Williams (5th) champion, Emily Organista (4th) alternate

Fruitland Intermediate: Rhianna Denaque (5th) champion, Andrea Chen (4th) alternate

Glen Avenue Elementary: Monay Wilson (5th), Ryan Plaskon (5th) alternate

North Salisbury Elementary: Aarna Lulla (5th) champion, Emma Kossum (4th) alternate

Northwestern Elementary: Tiffany Colon (4th) champion, Alvin Rivera (5th) alternate

Pemberton Elementary: Isabel Mena (5th) champion, Landon Blumenthal (5th) alternate

Pinehurst Elementary: Adrianna Pearson (5th) champion, Jayden Welch (5th) alternate

Prince Street Elementary: Hailey Soriano (5th), champion. Alyssa Mitchell (5th), alternate.

Westside Intermediate: Jada Whyte (5th), champion, Justin Rodgers (5th), alternate

Pittsville Elementary and Middle: Leanna Morris (7th) winner, Hailee Shrieves (8th), alternate

Bennett Middle: Leah Osmon (8th), David Choi (8th) alternate

Mardela Middle: Stacey Fisher (6th), Gage Daniel (7th)

Salisbury Middle: Rosy Gao (7th) champion, Pratham Dhawan (6th) alternate

Wicomico Middle: Kirsten Parsons (8th) champion, Ava Bautista (7th) alternate