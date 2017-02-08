Wicomico County Teacher of the Year

Twenty-five teachers from various Wicomico County Public Schools have been selected as semifinalists for the 2017 Wicomico Teacher of the Year. They will now go through an extensive judging process that will determine a winner on March 23 at the annual Wicomico Teacher of the Year Banquet at the Commons of Salisbury University. Four finalists will be chosen- one from each school level- and among them, one winner will be named. The complete list of semifinalists can be found at wgmd.com.
Beaver Run Elementary: Valerie Folsom, 2nd Grade
Bennett Middle: Kari Thomas, Math
Charles H. Chipman Elementary: Danielle Thompson, Kindergarten
Choices Academy: Devin Smith, Math
Delmar Elementary: Heather Jackson, Special Education
East Salisbury Elementary: Shannon Hurley-Wilson, Special Education
Fruitland Intermediate: Jessie Brown, Special Education
Fruitland Primary: Phoebe Horsman, 2nd Grade
Glen Avenue Elementary: Lorianne Menzel, Media Specialist
James M. Bennett High: Laurie Davies, English
Mardela Middle and High: Cathy Ramey, History
North Salisbury Elementary: Sarah Burton, Orchestra
Northwestern Elementary: Charles Echard, 4th Grade
Parkside High: Kevin Zaczkiewicz, Band
Pemberton Elementary: Arnetta Thomas, 5th Grade
Pinehurst Elementary: Jennifer Hill, Adaptive Physical Education
Pittsville Elementary and Middle: Lindsay McCauley, Physical Education
Prince Street Elementary: Christen Tacka, Intervention
Salisbury Middle: Chris Agoglia, Health Education
Westside Intermediate: Alexis Willing, 5th Grade
Westside Primary: Erin Matthews, 1st Grade
Wicomico Early Learning Center: Freda Morris, Prekindergarten
Wicomico High: Lillian Hoffman, Band
Wicomico Middle: Alison Wysocki, English Language Arts
Willards Elementary: Cristin Eurice-George, 2nd Grade