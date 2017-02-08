Wicomico County Teacher of the Year

Twenty-five teachers from various Wicomico County Public Schools have been selected as semifinalists for the 2017 Wicomico Teacher of the Year. They will now go through an extensive judging process that will determine a winner on March 23 at the annual Wicomico Teacher of the Year Banquet at the Commons of Salisbury University. Four finalists will be chosen- one from each school level- and among them, one winner will be named. The complete list of semifinalists can be found at wgmd.com.

Beaver Run Elementary: Valerie Folsom, 2nd Grade

Bennett Middle: Kari Thomas, Math

Charles H. Chipman Elementary: Danielle Thompson, Kindergarten

Choices Academy: Devin Smith, Math

Delmar Elementary: Heather Jackson, Special Education

East Salisbury Elementary: Shannon Hurley-Wilson, Special Education

Fruitland Intermediate: Jessie Brown, Special Education

Fruitland Primary: Phoebe Horsman, 2nd Grade

Glen Avenue Elementary: Lorianne Menzel, Media Specialist

James M. Bennett High: Laurie Davies, English

Mardela Middle and High: Cathy Ramey, History

North Salisbury Elementary: Sarah Burton, Orchestra

Northwestern Elementary: Charles Echard, 4th Grade

Parkside High: Kevin Zaczkiewicz, Band

Pemberton Elementary: Arnetta Thomas, 5th Grade

Pinehurst Elementary: Jennifer Hill, Adaptive Physical Education

Pittsville Elementary and Middle: Lindsay McCauley, Physical Education

Prince Street Elementary: Christen Tacka, Intervention

Salisbury Middle: Chris Agoglia, Health Education

Westside Intermediate: Alexis Willing, 5th Grade

Westside Primary: Erin Matthews, 1st Grade

Wicomico Early Learning Center: Freda Morris, Prekindergarten

Wicomico High: Lillian Hoffman, Band

Wicomico Middle: Alison Wysocki, English Language Arts

Willards Elementary: Cristin Eurice-George, 2nd Grade