Wicomico Sheriff’s office solves Mardela Springs stabbing incident

A woman is under arrest for a stabbing in Mardela Springs. Two weeks ago Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputies talked to a man in the emergency room who said he was at a party in Mardela Springs when he was stabbed. Apparently the man was fighting with someone when a third person walked up and shanked him 4 times in the side. WBOC reporting after the investigation police identified and arrested Dana Dennard. Dennard is charged with first and second degree assault as well as other charges and was taken to the detention center to wait for a bond hearing.