New York’s state police and attorney general’s office are investigating the in-custody death of a man who ran from officers in Schenectady.

According to police, Andrew Kearse (KIERCE) had just gotten out of prison after a two-year stint for stealing credit cards and electronics when officers stopped him on a traffic violation. He ran but they caught him. On his way to the police station, he complained of dizziness and difficulty breathing, and lost consciousness. He died later in a hospital.

No cause of death has been released. Kearse’s wife has accused police of ignoring her husband’s pleas for help.

The Schenectady police, dogged by a series of excessive-force complaints, asked New York State Police to investigate. And the state attorney general is also looking into the case.