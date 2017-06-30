Wild deal Scandella, Pominville to Sabres

Free agency in the NHL begins Saturday, but the Minnesota Wild got a jump on things by making a big move Friday.

The Wild traded defenseman Marco Scandella and forward Jason Pominville to Buffalo in exchange for forward Tyler Ennis, forward Marcus Foligno and a fourth-round draft pick in 2018.

Pominville returns to the Sabres, the team he spent his first eight NHL seasons with before being traded to the Wild during the 2013 season. He totaled 47 points in 78 games in 2016-17 and 206 points (76 goals) during part of his five seasons in Minnesota. Pominville is scheduled to make $5.6 million in each of the next two seasons.

Scandella was drafted by Minnesota in 2008 as a second-round pick, 55th overall. The 6-foot-3 defenseman spent seven years with the Wild and tallied 13 points in 71 games this season and 89 points (27) goals in his career. Scandella was under contract for the next three seasons and is owed $4 million in 2017-18.

Ennis is a 27-year-old forward with eight years of NHL experience, all with the Sabres. He played in only 51 games last season, missing 30 games due to a groin injury, tallying five goals and eight assists. He set a career high in points with 46 in 2014-15. A first-round draft pick in 2008, Ennis has two years left on his contract, earning $4.6 million each season.

Foligno, a 6-foot-3, 228-pound forward has also played his entire NHL career in Buffalo. Last season, he scored 13 goals and recorded 10 assists in 80 games while finishing fifth in the league in hits with 279. The 26-year-old Foligno set career highs in goals and blocked shots (57) in 2016-17. He is a restricted free agent.