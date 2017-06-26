Wild defenseman Christian Folin denied qualifying offer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) The Minnesota Wild have extended qualifying offers to eight players, including standout right wings Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter.

The moves made Monday were necessary to retain negotiating rights to the restricted free agents. Granlund was second on the team with 26 goals this season, and Niederreiter was third with 25 goals. They’re both candidates for a long-term contract.

Right wings Kurtis Gabriel and Zack Mitchell and defensemen Gustav Olofsson and Mike Reilly were among the others receiving offers from the Wild who appeared in NHL games for them last season. Defenseman Christian Folin, who had eight points in 51 games with a plus-10 rating, did not receive an offer. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent but can still re-sign with the team.

