Wild re-sign defenseman Olofsson to 2-year, $1.45 million deal

The Minnesota Wild re-signed defenseman Gustav Olofsson to a two-year, $1.45 million contract Monday.

The Wild’s second-round pick in 2013, Olofsson appeared in just 13 games for Minnesota last season, registering three assists and two penalty minutes.

Olofsson showed promise in the AHL, leading the Iowa Wild’s defensive corps with six goals and ranking second in scoring with 24 points.

The small cap hit is a plus for the cash-strapped Wild, who have just over $13 million in available cap space to spend on restricted free agents Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter.