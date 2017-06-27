Wild re-sign minor-league forward Pat Cannone

The Minnesota Wild re-signed forward Pat Cannone to a one-year, two-way contract Monday.

The deal is worth $650,000 if he plays in the NHL, and $224,000 if he plays in the AHL.

Cannone spent most of last season with the Iowa Wild after signing with Minnesota last July, scoring nine goals (38 points) in 73 games.

The 30-year-old made his NHL debut last season, appearing in three games for the Wild after spending six years in the minors.

Cannone spent four years at Miami University, before signing with the Ottawa Senators as an undrafted free agent in 2011.