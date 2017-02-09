Wild reassign rookie Alex Tuch to Iowa

Alex Tuch’s first shot at the NHL is over.

The former first-round pick didn’t register a point in three games with the Minnesota Wild after being called up from the AHL for the first time last week.

Tuch registered seven shots on goal during that span, debuting on the Wild’s top line in a 6-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

A star at Boston College from 2014-16, Tuch joined the Golden Eagles after spending two years with the U.S. National Team Development Program and was drafted 18th overall by the Wild in 2014.

He has 11 goals and 11 assists for the AHL’s Iowa Wild this season, and recently appeared in the AHL All-Star Classic.